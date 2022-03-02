Thai currency and Black & Decker tool were stolen in burglaries in Tullow and Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information about a break-in at a house in Birch Green, Phelim wood on Monday 28 February.

Thieves stole a black Puma backpack which contained Thai currency after a rear window was forced open to gain entry.

Two men were seen running from the property between 7.15pm and 7.30pm so anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a breakin at a shed in Carraig Rua, Tullow Road on Friday 25 February where a number of tools and a bicycle were taken. A blue mountain bike, a yellow and black Black and Decker drill, a black and orange Black and Decker sander and a black and orange Black and Decker jigsaw were all taken from the shed between 11am and 11pm. Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information.