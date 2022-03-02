What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Ireland’s papers are continuing to react to the human toll of Russia’s bloody campaign in Ukraine.

The Irish Times reports dead civil servants have been pulled from the rubble of a government building in Kharkiv, while Russia warned residents of Kyiv to flee their homes as it bombed the capital.

The Irish Examiner reports Ireland is making plans to take upwards of 20,000 displaced Ukrainians, which will involve the block booking of hotels as emergency accommodation.

The Echo writes that a fundraising campaign has been set up to assist a five-year-old Ukrainian boy battling leukaemia, who has arrived in west Cork after fleeing his home country with his family.

The Irish Sun slams as “barbaric” an airstrike in Kyiv on Tuesday which hit the capital’s Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site.

The Irish Daily Mail reports thousands of Ukrainian refugees are to arrive in Ireland within weeks, with hotels, holiday homes and spare rooms being prepared to accommodate them.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports that Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has warned of possible food shortages, saying the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine will be “significantly greater” than the consequences of Brexit.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning

In Britain, the front pages also cover the death and destruction caused by Russian forces as the assault on Ukraine enters its seventh day.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading with the West “to prevent genocide” after Russia intensified its bombing campaign.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Zelensky pleads with West to prevent genocide'

The Daily Mirror also pictures the president on its front. He is depicted with his clenched fist raised in defiance with the headline: “Nobody will break us.”

Mr Zelenksy is captured in the same pose in the Daily Express alongside images which depict the aftermath of Russia’s missile strikes on Kyiv. “Blitzed but never beaten”, the headline says.

“Shunned by the world” says Metro in reference to over 100 diplomats at the United Nations Human Rights Council walking out on Russia’s foreign minister mid-speech as he sought to blame Ukraine for the invasion.

The Times runs a warning from Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian civilians to “leave now” as Russia prepares to escalate the bombing of Kyiv, with the paper reporting the Kremlin is planning to surround the city with 15,000 troops.

The Sun calls Mr Putin “barbaric” after his forces bombed a Holocaust memorial where over 100,000 victims were buried.

On tomorrow's front page: Russia issues chilling warning for Ukrainians to flee Kyiv now as Putin destroys Holocaust memorial

The Daily Mail carries a photo of the Kyiv TV tower being struck by a missile with the headline: “Pray for Kyiv.”

The i writes that the Ukrainian capital is bracing for “mass bombardment” by Russia.

The Independent similarly carries Kyiv’s preparation for further assault after the Kremlin threatened “high precision” bombing which would reduce the city to rubble.

The Financial Times reports China has unexpectedly joined the fray by calling for a ceasefire by Russia – days after Beijing appeared to side with Moscow by accusing the US of being the “culprit” in the Ukraine crisis.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 March

The Guardian follows the plight of Kyiv residents scrambling to get out of the city as the Russian military approaches, showing people climbing onto the “last train out of Kyiv”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 2 March 2022: Desperate rush for the last train from Kyiv

And the Daily Star splashes with “the real legacy of bloody Vlad”.