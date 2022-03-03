Death notices and funeral arrangements

Finn, (née Darcy), Ann,

Tallaght, Dublin and late of Castlehill, Co. Carlow, March 1, 2022, peacefully in the care of the staff at The Hermitage Clinic; predeceased by her beloved husband Tony; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, children Catriona, Dolores, Anthony and Patrick, sons-in-law Thomas and John, daughters-in-law Clare and Patricia, her much adored grandchildren, brother Laurence, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght on Thursday, 3rd March, 2022 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena arriving for 10am Funeral Mass which may be viewed on the following link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bohernabreena. Burial after to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please.