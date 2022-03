By Suzanne Pender

A PROGRAMME of events for Carlow has been launched by Aontas, the National Adult Learning Organisation, as part of its annual Adult Learners Festival 2022 from 7 to 11 March.

Highlights for Carlow include several information events run by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, where they will share information on all course offerings and services available to the public and businesses. The full programme of events is available at https://www.onestepup.ie/calendar/