Bunclody Organ Marathon to raise funds for Ukraine

The hills will be alive to the sound of music in Bunclody next week.

All are invited to St Mary’s Church, Bunclody where a Bunclody Organ Marathon will take place on Saturday 12 March.

There will be 12 hours of diverse organ music on the beautiful old Conacher and resident organist Sam Jacob will begin at 9am for the first hour. Other local and visiting organists, of all ages, will keep the music going all day, until Bishop Michael Burrows, an accomplished organist himself, arrives at 8pm to conclude the Organ Marathon, finishing the whole musical extravaganza at 9pm.

During the day, there will be complimentary tea & coffee. Donations from visitors will be welcome for two good causes. Firstly, Christian Aid which is helping refugees fleeing Ukraine. Secondly, the establishment of a Young Musicians’ Fund to grant aid young people wishing to take a couple of piano lessons to see if they might like to learn music as a pastime.

There will also be information available about this venerable organ which has been accompanying worship in St Mary’s for 120 years. Written records about the discussions surrounding the organ’s installation at the turn of the 20th century can still be read. The builder of the organ, Mr Conacher, attended those discussions himself. The position of the organ today is in what was the old chancel.