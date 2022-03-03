Chamber meets Waterways Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

THE board of County Carlow Chamber recently held an online meeting with Waterways Ireland. Discussions featured current infrastructure and future plans concerning the maintenance and protection of the county’s resources.

Waterways Ireland CEO John McDonagh provided “great insight of Waterways Ireland and some of the currrent projects and plans that are in progress across the county”.

County Carlow Chamber president Colin Duggan said the meeting was very insightful, adding that “the chamber is an independent organisation and the voice of business in the county. We are dedicated to fostering a thriving county and being a catalyst in the promotion and progression of the town, county and region, supporting the economic and social development of Co Carlow through our work with other stakeholders like Waterways Ireland.”