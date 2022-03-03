Commemoration of 90 years of Scouting in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

The first ever Scout meeting in Carlow was held in what is now the Parish Centre on College Street back in 1929 and this year, the group will finally get to commemorate their landmark anniversary.

The 5th Carlow Town Scout Group will be unveiling a plaque to mark 90 years of Scouting in Carlow, outside the Parish Centre at 11.45am after Mass on St Patrick’s Day.

The plaque was originally due to be unveiled on St Patrick’s Day tow years ago in 2020 but the Covid pandemic frustrated their intentions!

The group would like to invite parishioners and present and former members of Scouting in Carlow to join them for this celebration in the parish centre and light refreshments will be served afterwards.