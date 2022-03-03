Daughter of missing woman Bernadette Connolly says her body found on UK beach

The daughter of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has said her mother’s body has been found.

Ms Connolly (45) had been missing from the Swords area since January 7th. She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.

In a post on social media on Thursday, her daughter Jade Connolly said she had received the news that a body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool, England.

“I write this message with a heavy heart,” she said.

“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and it is confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

“We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love.

“Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn’t have done it alone. From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.

“As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we’re so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest.

“This is a tragedy that no family should ever have to bare, we please ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

A Garda statement later confirmed the missing person appeal for Ms Connolly had been stood down.

“Following the recovery of a body on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on 4th February, 2022 and confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today Thursday 3rd March, 2022 the missing person appeal in respect of Bernadette Connolly, 45 years, has been stood down.”