Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Co Dublin

Thursday, March 03, 2022

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision involving two pedestrians and a car.

The collision happened at around 7.05pm on the Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Co Dublin, on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment for serious injuries following the incident.

Gardaí have said she is currently in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, a child also received medical attention at Crumlin’s Children Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

