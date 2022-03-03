Tech company Okta to create 200 jobs in Co Dublin

Thursday, March 03, 2022

Tech company Okta is set to create 200 new jobs in Dublin next month with the opening of an office in the Docklands.

According to the company, the new office will serve as an international hub. The opening is part of Okta’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) growth plans.

Initial focus is set to be on hiring new talent in customer-facing roles, sales, and marketing.

Over the next two years, the Dublin-based team will also open up to roles in research and development, accounting, recruitment and HR.

Susan St Ledger, president of worldwide field operations for Okta, commented: “The success of our customers and partners is Okta’s highest priority.

“The continued expansion across EMEA cements Okta’s commitment to strengthen its engagement in the region.

“This new office gives us an exciting opportunity to serve our regional customers and leverage Ireland’s diverse and unique talent pool to accelerate our vision of enabling everyone to safely use any technology.”

Welcoming the announcement Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said “I’m really pleased to welcome Okta to Dublin, where the company will create 200 new jobs by 2024.

“Okta has worked with some of the world’s most influential firms from a variety of sectors, and I’ve no doubt Dublin’s rich talent pool will allow Okta to continue its rapid growth.

“I wish the team every success with this expansion.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Stereotyping and resistance to change’ among obstacles to gender equality

Thursday, 03/03/22 - 11:59am

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious road traffic collision in Co Dublin

Thursday, 03/03/22 - 11:51am

70-year-old widow says she will fight the Russians to give children a chance

Thursday, 03/03/22 - 11:44am