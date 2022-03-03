Tribute paid to former Carlow resident on her record-breaking feat



Dr Karen Weekes

By Suzanne Pender

TRIBUTE was paid to a former Bennekerry resident who made history recently by becoming the first Irish woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Solo rower Dr Karen Weekes left Gran Canaria on 6 December last and landed in Barbados at the end of February after 80 days rowing at sea and crossing 3,000 miles of ocean in her vessel Millie*, named after her mother.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne paid tribute to Karen’s extraordinary achievement and her remarkable endurance.

“She lived in Bennekerry for a number of years and her father was Canon Cecil Weekes,” said cllr Browne.

Very Rev Weekes was rector of Carlow Union of Parishes and lived in Rutland, Bennekerry with his family for a number of years in the late ’80s. He died in 2012. Dr Weekes lives in Kinvara, Co Galway.