Veteran soldier presented with peace prize medal

By Elizabeth Lee

AN IRISH Army veteran has just been presented with a Nobel Peace Prize medal 60 years after he served two tours of duty overseas as a peacekeeper. Paddy Murphy from Castle Hill, Carlow served with the 48th and 42nd battalions from The Curragh in 1964 and 1965, when he embarked on a peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

Years later, in the 1980s, the United Nations won a Nobel Peace Prize and every soldier who served on peacekeeping duties was to be presented with a commemorative medal in recognition of their bravery. However, Paddy had left the army by that time and missed out on receiving his medal.

His cousin Francie O’Brien, who served with him in Cyprus, heard that Paddy hadn’t received his medal and set about rectifying the situation.

Last week, at a small gathering of Paddy’s close family members and some retired colleagues in Teach Dolmain, Carlow, Michael O’Carroll, a former national chairman of ONE, the Irish veterans’ association, presented him with his medal, while Seán Fogarty, chairman of St Conleth’s ONE branch in Newbridge was also in attendance. It was a very proud event for Paddy and his family, including Francie.

“We were very young when we went out to Cyprus. Working on a peace mandate overseas was different to what we used to do at home, so I felt that it was right and fitting that Paddy receive his medal, and for his family to know about what he did,” said Francie.

Seventy-seven-year-old Paddy was joined by his wife Margaret and his children Carol, Linda, David, Patrick and Miriam, with Jennifer (Rath) being unable to make it.

He was also joined by his siblings Ber, Tommy, Dolly, Peggy, Jenny, John and Jim for the special occasion.