Carlow plaques to forgotten babies evoke sad memories from a darker era

IT WAS a poignant day for many in Carlow as a plaque was unveiled at a “site of sadness”, where babies were buried outside consecrated grounds.

Around 30 people and public representatives, including children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman, gathered at Shaw Park outside the old cemetery walls last Thursday. On the grassy mound outside the cemetery is an unknown number of babies that have been buried over decades, as recently as the 1970s, as they were not baptised.

The day was about “sending the souls into the light and for a light to shine over the town”, said Mary Dunlevy Greene, a member of the Carlow survivors’ group, who worked passionately to get the area marked. “It’s a bad history we have, but we have to acknowledge it. We have to get the truth out there – no point in hiding it,” she said.

Minister O’Gorman described it as a “special day. There are sites of sadness where children were buried in a way we would not view as acceptable anymore. It’s right to recognise those, even in a small way”.

The inscription reads: ‘This monument is dedicated to the memory of the “Forgotten Children” and all who rest here outside these walls. Eitil in éiroí leis na haingil. Erected by Institutional Survivors Group (Carlow).’

Local historian Michael Purcell recalled being in the family shop in Carlow in the early 1970s, when a man came in looking for an empty orange box. A neighbour of the man had a stillborn baby and the intention was to bury the remains outside the cemetery walls.

Minister O’Gorman also unveiled a second plaque at the Town Hall. He said this was important for the local authority to accept responsibility for its part in past mistakes and to learn from it.

The minister received warm praise from speakers for his efforts to assist survivors.

Maureen Sullivan, a member of the Carlow survivors’ group, said she was hearing regularly from survivors, who praised the minister. “You can’t change the past, but you can only do the best you can for the future. I think you are doing a marvellous job and I wish there were more like you in Dáil Éireann,” she said.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who has worked closely with the survivors, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege for me to have worked with the survivors. I want to thank all of you for your hard work that has got us here today.”

The local TD said the plaques were in memory of “children who died before, during or after birth, who are buried in all cemeteries in known and unknown areas throughout the county of Carlow”.

Mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane hoped the plaques would provide a space of remembrance and reflection for people. “It’s an important day for the people of Carlow,” he said.

Ecumenical blessings at Shaw Park and the Town Hall were performed by Kilkenny druid Eimear Burke and Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin. Prior to the event, Bishop Nulty had met the survivors’ group and recited a prayer for healing. There was a poignant moment as Ms Burke recited the Nine waves of blessing as Bishop Nulty sprinkled holy water on the plaque. The beautiful poem On children by Kail Gibran was also read out.

Institutional survivors from Tipperary and Kerry also travelled to Carlow for the event. After the unveilings, balloons were released by grandchildren of survivors.

The Carlow survivors’ group continues to mark unmarked or inadequately marked graves of children and babies in St Mary’s Cemetery, including over 100 babies who died at the county home between the 1920s and the 1950s.