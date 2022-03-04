Children in Grange NS celebrate world book day

Friday, March 04, 2022

Pupils dressed as their favourite book characters during St. Brigid’s NS Grange celebration of “World Book Day”. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Princesses and superheroes, Charlie from the chocolate factory and even that cat with his hat all made an appearance in Grange NS when the classrooms were filled with wonderful fictional characters.

The youngsters and their teachers pulled out all stops to celebrate world book day by dressing up as their favourite inspirational characters, including Mr Tickle from the Mr Men series.

Writers beloved by children such as David Walliams, JK Rowling and Julia Donaldson were presented with the children’s sometimes weird but always wonderful costumes.

“They really embrace the whole idea and love getting dressed up,” Leah Mulhall, principal of the school, explained. “It’s fantastic for them. The older children in sixth class were reading to the infants so it was lovely for them.”

 

