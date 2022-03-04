County Carlow woman convicted of cruelty to animals

A COUNTY Carlow woman was convicted of failing to safeguard the health and welfare of a dog and failing to provide it with sufficient food and water yesterday.

Judge Catherine Carthy fined the woman a total of €550 and ordered that she pay €140 in ISPCA costs, having been found guilty of offences contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

ISPCA animal welfare inspector Fiona Conlon visited a property in Tullow, Co Carlow in October 2020 and discovered Scooby, a 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier dog, in a kennel at the rear of the garden.

Scooby was found to be filthy, and his coat was severely matted. The kennel area was found to be extremely dirty, covered with faecal matter and with rotting apples strewn around.

Drinking water found in a bucket was green and his bedding in the kennel was soaking wet and heavy to lift up.

The defendant told Inspector Conlon that the dog was not in great condition but was not a nice dog. The woman said that she had Scooby from when he was a pup but was unable to bring him to a groomer, as she was under a lot of pressure.

The defendant surrendered Scooby to the care of the ISPCA and he was taken to a veterinary practitioner for an urgent examination.

The dog was found to be underweight with a low body score of two. The extremely badly matted fur was causing him undue discomfort and stress, so he was immediately sedated and shaved.

ISPCA inspector Fiona Conlon said: “The dog’s owner failed to maintain basic standards to safeguard Scooby’s health and welfare. When Scooby arrived at the ISPCA, he received the care and attention he desperately needed, gaining weight over time and was successfully rehomed. Sadly, Scooby has since passed away due to old age, but it is satisfying to know that he lived out his last year in happiness and comfort.”

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline online, by calling 0818 515515 or emailing [email protected].