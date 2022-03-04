Death notices and funeral arrangements

Seamus Nash

12 Fr Raftice Place, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny

On 1 March, 2022. Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of staff in the Cherry Ward at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by parents Patrick and Maura, sisters Mary & Julia. Seamus will sadly missed by his heartbroken family, beloved wife Catherine, son Padraig, daughters Marie and Louise, daughter-in-law Aisling, son-in-law Eddie. Adored grandchildren Róisín, Adam, Darragh and Conor, brother Edward, sisters Frances, Bridie, Christina, Joan and Annette, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, family and many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Marie’s residence (Kealy’s Lane, Aughamuckey, R95 V5WX) from 2pm on Friday, 4th March with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://cloghparish.ie/

MAY SEAMUS REST IN PEACE