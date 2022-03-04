Kildavin houses receive the green light

Friday, March 04, 2022

Kildavin

Carlow County Council received the green light to develop a site in Kildavin for new homes.

It is planned to demolish existing derelict houses and sheds at Lackabeg and build three homes following approval by an Bord Pleanala.

Located on the western side the village, on the far side of the N80 flyover bridge, the site is currently in residential use with an existing single-story dwelling, sheds, and mobile home.

It is planned to provide two two-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom dwelling. A small public open space/amenity is also proposed.

