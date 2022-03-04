MSD raises €860 for Carlow Women’s Aid

Friday, March 04, 2022

 

Marie Sheehan, Niall O’Connor, Yvonne O’Toole and James Maher from MSD present a cheque to Honoria Gilchrist, manager of Carlow Women’s Aid

By Elizabeth Lee

MEMBERS of MSD Carlow Sports and Social Club walked 80km in February in support of Carlow Women’s Aid, a charity that provides vital supports to women affected by violence and domestic abuse in our community.

The group was delighted to recently present a cheque for €860 to Honoria Gilchrist, manager of Carlow Women’s Aid.

Yvonne O’Toole, who leads the Sports and Social Club at MSD Carlow, said: “Recent events have highlighted the very serious issue of violence against women in Ireland and our MSD Sports and Social Club wanted to help in some small way to this amazing charity that helps vulnerable women and families in our community.”

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

IT Carlow women channel poet Eavan Boland in special initiative for International Women’s Day

Friday, 04/03/22 - 4:42pm

Children in Grange NS celebrate world book day

Friday, 04/03/22 - 4:21pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, 04/03/22 - 2:50pm