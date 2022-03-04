Nationalist archive: Carlow 30 years ago

The way we were in Carlow. Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from March 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow 30 years ago.
Handover of Carlow Chamber chair at Royal Hotel. Ray Conlon presents the chain to Anthony Doorley
John and Kathleen Ffrench of 11 MacGamhna Road, Carlow celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently in the Seven Oaks Hotel with their five daughters, three sons and their families, including 14 grandchildren
Trainees pictured in Borris at the opening of the Borris Lace exhibition: Front row Marian Byrne, Teresa Caulfield and Maria Colfer. MNF Training: back row Kathleen Doyle, Helen Breen-Allen, Mary Beck, Noreen Doyle, Mary Murphy, Evelyn Jenkinson, Eileen Monahan and Roseanne Nolan
Ray Bolger of Grange, Tullow, winner of the CBF national quality lamb producer award with his wife Josephine and children Eoin, Clíona and Niall
Carlow CBS goalkeeper Michael Lowry under pressure during the Leinster schools SHC B game in Carlow
CBF beef producer award winner William Sheppard of Glenogue, Bennekerry pictured on the family farm with brothers John and Tom
Jim Moran retires from Carlow railway station. From Burrin Street, he worked with CIE for 32 years. Many a Carlow person returing home would make a point to stop into the parcels office to say hello to Jim before venturing down the down. There was no better person to fill them in on what happened during their absence
Pictured in Borris at the open of the Borris Lace exhibition: seated Fr Nicholas Moore PP, who opened the exhibition with (back from left): Finbarr ONeill, FAS; Ellie Casey, ICA; Maria Colfer, MNF Training: Mary Beck, trainee and Ina Doyle, ICA
Knockbeg Colleges Diarmuid Everard holds off a Carlow CBS opponent during the Schools SHB B game in Carlow. Knockbeg took the honours with a scoreline of 3-13 to 0-4
Town Celtics Paul Rea get his boot to the ball in the Division 3 Cup game against Parkville. Town Celtic would win the match 2-1
Rathvilly kids receive their Wordbook sponsored reading programme organized for schools by Nollaig Lucas, Borris with the help of a school principal, Dan OConnor and teachers Mrs Moloney, Mrs McNamara and Mr Begley. (front l-r) Maura Murphy, Paula ONeill, Niamh McCaul, Ronan Bogler and Aine Kehoe while Conail McNamara took a prize for reading 52 books. Niamh McCaul won the overall prize for best effort at sponsorship.