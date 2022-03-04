President Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina test positive for Covid-19

By Cate McCurry, PA

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina tested positive after taking an antigen test earlier on Friday.

A spokesman for the President’s office said they both displayed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and will isolate for the next seven days.

The President will continue to work from Áras an Uachtaráin.

Statement from Áras an Uachtaráinhttps://t.co/4GClt5Icbc — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 4, 2022

Mr Higgins resumed his public appearances last year after the vast majority were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Many people sent well-wishes to the president and his wife on social media.

Thousands of people are still testing positive for the virus in Ireland.

The country logged a further 8,337 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with 4,033 cases confirmed by PCR test while 4,304 positive antigen test results were uploaded to the HSE portal.

There were 670 patients hospitalised with the virus as of this morning, with 43 people in intensive care.

The positive test for Ireland’s President comes shortly after Britain’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth, also tested positive for the disease.