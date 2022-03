A company is seeking to erect a substation for a proposed solar farm in rural Carlow.

Elgin Energy Services have lodged a pre-application consultation application with an Bord Pleanala for 110kV substations at Friarstown Solar Farm along with grid connections.

The application is to be decided by 29 June next.

In recent days, Elgin gained planning permission from Carlow County Council for a solar farm 17.5 hectares in size at Ardnehue and Friarstown.