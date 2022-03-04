Woman arrested following seizure of €105,660 cash in Co Dublin

  • Home >
Friday, March 04, 2022

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of €105,660 in cash in Co Dublin.

Shortly before 8pm on Thursday, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search of a residence in the Dublin 1 area.

The search was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

A total of €105,660 in cash was seized at the property along with €5,000 in suspected cannabis herb.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene. She was taken Store Street Garda Station where she currently remains under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

