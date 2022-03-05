Carlow TD meets Ukranian ambassador



Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor with Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, to a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party in Leinster House on Wednesday evening.

“At this very difficult time for all Ukrainians, it was important for Fianna Fáil members to hear what ambassador Larysa Gerasko had to say about the situation in her country and the plight of her people,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“Ireland and Europe must continue to provide help and support as Ukraine continues to hold out against the Russian invasion of their country.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the meeting served as an important opportunity for the ambassador to highlight the situation with Fianna Fáil members of government and taoiseach Micheál Martin.