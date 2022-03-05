  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Covid travel requirements to end as ‘last remaining’ regulations scrapped

Covid travel requirements to end as ‘last remaining’ regulations scrapped

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Muireann Duffy

International travellers will no longer need to supply Covid-19 documentation on arrival into Ireland after Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly signed regulations to end the requirements from midnight on Saturday.

Up to now, passengers arriving in Ireland were obliged to fill out a Passenger Locator Form, detailing where they would be staying for the purposes of contact tracing and isolating.

Along with the form, the need to show proof of immunity/vaccination, or a negative Covid test taken shortly before arrival in the State will also end.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Donnelly tweeted: “I’ve just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers.

“These were the last remaining Covid [regulations]. Effective from midnight tonight.”

The Minister added: “Another step forward in our Covid efforts.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Hundreds attend ‘No Woman Left Behind’ rally at Leinster House

Saturday, 05/03/22 - 4:12pm

Pedestrian killed in collision with lorry in Co Fermanagh

Saturday, 05/03/22 - 2:43pm

Alliance Party can herald end of binary system at Stormont, says Long

Saturday, 05/03/22 - 2:31pm