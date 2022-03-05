Eileen was loving family woman who ran a busy sweet shop in town

By Charlie Keegan

EILEEN Byrne, Tullow Street, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Monday 31 January in the presence of her loving family, was the former Eileen O’Toole and a native of Main Street, Moone, Co Kildare.

Aged 90, Eileen would have celebrated her 91st birthday on 6 April. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and treated for her condition in St James’s and The Beacon hospitals.

Along with her late husband Charlie Byrne, Eileen ran a successful sweet shop at 92 Tullow Street from 1963 to 1980. She was predeceased by Charlie, aged 69, in September 2004. He was a well-known, popular and obliging man as an ambulance driver with the HSE, based in Carlow.

One of a family of 13 – eight girls and five boys – Eileen attended Moone National School and emigrated to London in her early 20s, going to work with Woolworths, the international supermarket and grocery store. In London, Eileen met Charlie Byrne from Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co Carlow at a dance and they married in the English capital on 22 June 1957.

Having decided to return to Ireland in 1961, the Byrnes first lived at Frederick Avenue, Athy Road, Carlow. In time, they bought the sweet shop on Tullow Street. It was in November 1963 that they took possession of the shop, the time being firmly implanted in their memories as it was when US president John F Kennedy was assassinated.

Eileen and Charlie ran the shop jointly in the early years. When Charlie became an ambulance driver, the greater share of the running of the shop fell on Eileen’s shoulders.

Byrne’s was well known for the fact that it was something of a gathering place for teenage boys and girls. As Edel, Eileen’s daughter, remembered: “The shop was like a youth centre.” Eileen welcomed the attention of the young people, enjoying their company.

An industrious woman, she combined her shop duties with rearing a big family. She had a keen interest in sport, always keeping an eye on the fortunes of Kildare and Carlow footballers. Whenever Carlow and Kildare clashed, Eileen preferred to stay neutral in the interest of peace in the Byrne household!

Eileen also supported her children in their various sporting pursuits. She travelled far and wide with daughter Edel, who was a talented cross-country and 800-metre athlete as a member of St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club. Edel won several all-Irelands in athletics, which was a matter of great pride to Eileen. Charlie Byrne was a coach at the Askea track.

Eileen also fully supported sons Terence and Ray, who took to swimming at an early age, training in the outdoor pool at the former town park, now the Shaw Park housing estate. Both Byrne brothers went to all-Ireland finals at Community Games level, competing in Mosney.

Then there was the fact that Eileen’s daughter Regina was a top-class Irish dancer, and she accompanied Regina, who won many dancing medals, to various Feiseanna all over the country.

The musical talent of their son Ray was also a source of pride to Eileen and Charlie. They themselves were a talented ballroom dance team, who greatly enjoyed taking to the floor for a waltz. They both competed and tutored ballroom dancing in the Carlow area.

In 1980, Eileen and Charlie decided to close the shop to devote more time to family life. They both lived out their lives at 92 Tullow Street, where Eileen indulged her passion for gardening. She kept a lovely garden, primarily of lilies and roses, also tending to her pear trees. Her late brother Eamonn O’Toole worked as a gardener at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow. Eamonn, who died five years ago, was a great GAA man, being involved with O’Hanrahan’s GFC in Carlow and a fervent supporter of Lilywhite county teams.

Eileen greatly enjoyed the friendship of people and any visitor to Tullow Street had to sit down for a cup of tea and a chat, when her witty nature would come to the fore.

Possessed of a deep faith, for a long time Eileen attended evening Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption. She travelled to Lourdes in 1984 with her sister Carmel. Eileen and Charlie had also travelled to Knock Shrine on several of occasions in a further sign of their faith.

Eileen reposed at home on Monday 31 January and in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday/Wednesday, 1-2 February, when prayers were led by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow and Fr Tom O’Byrne, Adm, respectively. Her remains were received into the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday evening by Fr O’Byrne.

Fr Yanbo celebrated the funeral Mass for Eileen on Thursday morning, when four significant symbols of her life were brought forward to the altar by her grandchildren. They were: a cup, symbolic of Eileen’s love of ‘a cuppa’; a plant, reflective of her ‘green fingers’; a book – Eileen loved reading, being a particular devotee of murder mysteries in book form and on television; and a set of rosary beads, representing her deep love of prayer and special devotion to Our Lady.

Readings at Mass were by Des Byrne (son) and Mark (grandson), while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren.

A lovely eulogy to her mother was delivered by her daughter Edel, who lived with and cared for her mother with great devotion up to the time of her passing. Son Terence also added his words of tribute to a greatly loved and admired wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Louise Delaney, with Dale Hennessy accompanying.

Following Mass, Eileen was laid to rest with husband Charlie in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Yanbo reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her children Des (Hacketstown), Terence (Bradford, England), Regina Mullins (Oldtown, Harrow Cross, Nurney, Carlow), Ray (Carlow), Edel Byrne (Tullow Street, Carlow), her greatly cherished grandchildren Craig, Katherine, Hannah, Mark, Martin, Gary, Adam, Lucy, Amy, Kevin, Michael and baby Ellen, equally cherished great-grandchildren Jayden and Alfie, siblings Lar (Clonard, Co Westmeath), Lil Linane (London), Bernie Linane (Galway), Bridie Moran (Galway) and Carmel Tansey (London), son-in-law Mick Mullins, daughters-in-law Margaret Byrne, Mary Byrne, Trish Byrne and Anne Lyons, sister-in-law, godchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Eileen was predeceased by husband Charlie, baby Ann-Marie, granddaughter Ellen Grace, brothers Paddy, Tom, John and Eamon, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Esther.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Eileen Byrne will be celebrated on Saturday 5 March in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10am.