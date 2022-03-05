Future of iconic tower is ‘balancing on a knife edge’

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW town site of historical value is “balancing on a knife edge”, according to a local councillor, who suggested opening discussions about bringing it into public ownership.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward a motion of notice urging the council to ‘open negotiations/discussions with Greencore to assess if it is possible to take the limekiln tower into public ownership with the intent to revitalise the area and protect Carlow’s unique heritage’.

Her motion came before the February meeting of Carlow County Council and was seconded by cllr John Cassin. However, when it was put to a public vote was defeated, with many councillors and officials insisting that the council simply didn’t have the resources for such a project.

The possibility of future development by Greencore was also mooted as a consideration, while other members pointed out that their previous decision as part of the county development plan to retain the limekiln tower on the protected structure list had already safeguarded its future. However, cllr Wallace was adamant that the future of the tower was “on a knife edge”.

“What’s to say what will happen it in the future? Five years’ time is the 100th anniversary of the sugar factory; I think we should open negotiations with Greencore about the possibility of taking it into public ownership,” she stated.

Director of services Michael Rainey said the council “does not have the resources to take on the ownership” of the limekiln tower. It would be a significant financial burden on the local authority”, he stated.

Cllr Arthur McDonald felt the motion was “premature” and urged members to “wait and see” in relation to Greencore’s plans for the site, while cllr Fintan Phelan insisted that “regardless of what vote is taken today, last week we voted to protect the limekiln tower; let me clear about that … that stands, irrespective of any vote taken today”, he said.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella described the motion as “foolish and premature”, adding that it was a “dangerous road to follow and a waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Mr Rainey confirmed that while there is a large number of protected structure sites across the county, it was “not feasible for them all to be in council ownership. We have written to Greencore to remind them of their responsibilities as owners of a protected structure”.

Cllr John Cassin pointed out that the spirit of the motion was “not about buying it, but to start a conversation”.

A roll-call vote was then taken, with 12 members opposing the motion: cllrs Andrea Dalton, Michael Doran, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Charlie Murphy, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, Tom O’Neill, John Pender, Fintan Phelan and Willie Quinn, with three in favour – cllrs John Cassin, William Paton and Adrienne Wallace – and three abstaining/absent: cllrs Fergal Browne, Andy Gladney and Ken Murnane.