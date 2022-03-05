Late Late appeal for Ukraine raises over €3m as Government to donate extra €10m

Muireann Duffy

Over €3 million has been raised for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal following a special episode of RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

Friday night’s episode focused on the ongoing conflict in the country following Russia’s invasion on February 24th.

Guests included campaigner Adi Roche, actor Alan Cumming and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as a performance by Aslan.

On Saturday, the Irish Red Cross tweeted: “€3,000,000 provides a lot of aid.

To everyone who contributed to the Irish Red Cross appeal on the Late Late Show last night – it is impossible to say how grateful we are for the support. The IRC’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal stands at €8.8M. pic.twitter.com/OYFxePaojf — Irish Red Cross (@irishredcross) March 5, 2022

The Irish Red Cross also confirmed the total amount raised by the appeal now stands at €8.8 million.

Earlier, Mr Martin said the Government “on behalf of the Irish people” will donate a further €10 million to help the people of Ukraine.

This is in addition to €10 million in humanitarian aid announced last week.