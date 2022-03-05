Pedestrian killed in collision with lorry in Co Fermanagh

Saturday, March 05, 2022

By David Young, PA

A man has died after being struck by a lorry in Co Fermanagh.The incident involving the pedestrian and the vehicle happened on the Main Street in Lisnaskea on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Main Street area shortly after 7.50pm.

“The collision occurred on Water Street, close to the junction with Main Street. The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1639 of March 4th.”

