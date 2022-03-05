Progress could be halted on Hanover Park development

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated new playground and bike obstacle course at Hanover Park, Carlow may be delayed because the project now has to go before An Bord Pleanála.

Director of services Michael Rainey told last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the site’s location close to the River Burrin meant the project required the approval of An Bord Pleanála and could not be granted by Part 8 council approval.

“There won’t be significant cost implications and we will be submitting Phase 2 to An Bord Pleanála in the next week or two, but we can’t determine the time it will take,” he said.

“The good news is that we have funding approval and this doesn’t turn this story into a negative; the project will go ahead,” said Mr Rainey.

Phase 2 of the development of Hanover Park was initially expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022 and be completed by autumn. This phase includes the development of new dedicated car parking for four vehicles, an inclusive playground, accessibility footpaths, increased lighting, seating and picnic benches, the planting of native trees and plants and a bike obstacle course located close to the new playground.

Phase 2 will cost €126,000 and follows the highly successful Phase 1 for Hanover Park, which was completed late last year. This work involved the clearing of vegetation, refurbishing the gazebo/outdoor performance area, including impressive lighting, the upgrade of seating and the refurbishment of the platform along the River Burrin.