Sr Veronica dedicated her life to others

Sr Veronica (Betty) Kavanagh

By Charlie Keegan

SR VERONICA (Betty) Kavanagh, Nazareth House, Malahide Road, Dublin died on Monday 31 January. She was the fourth youngest of ten children – six boys and four girls ­­– born to the late Patrick and Elizabeth Kennedy, Cournellan, Borris, Co Carlow. She was predeceased by her sister Bridie Heffernan and her brothers John, Jim, Pat, Tom, Mike and Christy.

Betty was always interested in the nursing and caring professions, so it was no surprise when she decided to join the Sisters of Nazareth, who focused mostly on caring for the elderly in nursing homes. Betty entered her novitiate in London and following the completion of her noviceship and training, worked in England for some years.

She returned to Ireland and worked in Sisters of Nazareth nursing homes in Sligo, Derry and Belfast. When Sr Veronica reached retirement age, she returned to Malahide Road, where she had previously served as leader and bursar. Although officially retired, Sr Veronica led a highly active life, serving as sacristan in the convent and visiting the nursing home daily, where she spent most of her time talking and praying with the residents, listening to their stories and enjoying their jokes.

She frequently visited Cournellan and the homes of her siblings.

During the past few months, Sr Veronica was confined to the nursing home, being fortunate in that it and the convent are housed in the same building, so Veronica enjoyed daily visits from her community. During her stay in the nursing home, she attended daily Mass in the convent in her wheelchair, until the last few weeks of her life.

Her sisters Kathleen and Mary, along with some nieces and a nephew and sisters from the convent, were with Sr Veronica for her last few hours.

The celebration of her funeral Mass took place on Thursday 3 February by the chaplain, Fr James Sheeran. Veronica’s nieces and nephews and members of the Sisters of Nazareth undertook the readings and prayers. Betty herself had selected the readings and hymns. Six nephews carried the coffin.

Betty is survived by her sisters Sr Kathleen, St Leo’s, Carlow and Mary Dagg, Tullamore, her sisters-in-law Clare (The Elms, Athy Road, Carlow) and Eva (Browneshill, Carlow) and her brother-in-law Brendan Dagg (Tullamore).

Following the funeral Mass, her remains were taken to the community plot in Balgriffin Cemetery. Fr Sheeran recited prayers at the graveside.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Sr Veronica took place on Sunday 27 February in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Borris.