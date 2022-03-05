  • Home >
St Valentine’s Day Mass at St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen

Saturday, March 05, 2022

John and Margaret Brennan

Jack and Marian Doyle

Tom and Betty Collins

Sean and Mary-Claire O’Reilly

Jackie and John Malone

John McHugh and Julie Kavanagh

Jim and May Hosey at the St Valentine’s Day Mass in St Clare’s Church

Pauric and Michelle Bolton

William and Margaret Quinlan

Couples celebrating their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries at the annual St Valentine’s Day Mass at St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen

Jim and Susan Hanley

Giles and Denise Lloyd

Michael and Nell Farrell

Sean and Noreen O’Keefe

Michael and Teasie Murphy

