The masks are off, but is it safe?

By Michael Godfrey

MONDAY was supposed to be a ‘milestone’ in our return to normality. At least that is what tánaiste Leo Varadkar and others were telling us before the weekend. As of yesterday, 28 February, there was no legal requirement to wear face masks, and social distancing was a thing of the past – it was going to be a return to the good times again.

But tell that to those affected by the 43 new outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country over the past week. For some, that has meant a return to lockdown with no visitors, staff having to wear full PPE again and those infected or close contacts required to isolate in their rooms for ten days. So much for reaching a milestone!

I know there comes a time when we all must try to get back to normal, but we should remember that not everyone enjoys full health. Some people, even though they have been fully vaccinated, remain vulnerable because of underlying health conditions.

Last week, I said I was going to continue to wear a mask as much as possible and continue to limit handshaking and getting up close and personal, so to speak. I was at a burial last Saturday and noticed that even though the day for drawing a line in the sand regarding mask wearing had yet to arrive, many people were getting a head start.

A friend of mine approached and instantly said: “Get rid of that old mask – there is no need for it anymore.” He said so in a joking manner, but I had to politely remind him of my domestic situation. He immediately apologised and said he had not thought about that, which is fair enough, but that got me thinking about some people who will undoubtedly adopt a holier-than-thou attitude – either for or against mask wearing – and that is no good either.

And even though 500 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded during the pandemic, resulting in 5.8 million deaths, there are some who still cling to the idea that this is fake news and just a scam so that Big Brother can inject all of us with some mind-controlling drug.

The vaccine has been our saviour, but say that to some people and they will freak and tell you our immune system would have repelled the virus, or some other nonsensical theory.

The pandemic has had a particularly bad effect on the elderly, especially those in residential care. For months they were cut off from family and friends, and when visitation arrangements were put in place, they were accompanied by severe limitations. Personally, I struggled with those restrictions when I went to visit my late father in a nursing home after the first lockdown. I hadn’t seen him in far too long and then the only way to communicate was through a screen, which was far from ideal.

My father passed away 18 months ago. Can you imagine the frustration our family would have had to endure if he had lived? But there are people doing that today and, sadly, even though restrictions have been relaxed in nursing homes for a month now, the Omicron variant has again reared its ugly head – 43 new outbreaks in the past week.

I point those facts out to emphasise that while wearing a mask has been a slight imposition on all of us, it did its job and will continue to do so, if we let it.

In other words, I don’t see anything wrong with continuing to wear a mask for as long as a person wishes. We used to laugh at people from the Orient wearing masks while using public transport, or even just walking down a street. In truth, they were the wise ones all along.

Coming to terms with a return to normality – whatever that might be – will be difficult for many people. A person can become institutionalised very quickly, and venturing out again will be traumatic for some. If wearing a face mask helps them to cope, all the better.

For those like me, living with a person who is immunocompromised, I say don’t apologise to anyone for continuing to wear a mask. I received a letter from a woman last week telling me that she will continue to wear a mask for as long as necessary. Good on you, Margaret, but somehow I suspect you won’t be the only one.