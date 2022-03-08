Carlow’s LEO has distributed more than €20m since its inception

OVER €20m in funding has been distributed locally through the Carlow Local Enterprise Office since its inception, a new report reveals.

Carlow County Council and its LEO published its first Impact Report, covering the period from 2014 to 2021, to highlight and document the support it has provided to businesses and the wider community in Co Carlow since its establishment.

Carlow LEO is the ‘first-stop shop’ for anyone thinking about starting or growing a business in the county. While the enterprise environment has been radically altered since it was set up in 2014, the LEO continues to provide new and existing small businesses with the expert advice, tailored training and financial supports they need to help them thrive.

Launching the report, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “Today marks the first day of Local Enterprise Week 2022 and we wanted to start the week by showcasing some of the work of the Local Enterprise Office, which has been delivered for the business community in Co Carlow over its first seven years.”

The cathaoirleach added: “Since 2014, over €20m of funding has been attracted to the county, which has delivered everything from grants to help start, develop and grow small businesses; over 600 events and programmes, which had over 12,300 participants; and a variety of local supports for every part of society that wants to start and develop a business.”

The figure does not include pandemic supports such as restart grants, which were operated by the county council.

The cathaoirleach concluded: “Our focus and message is clear: if you want to start, develop or grow a business in Co Carlow or work with us on the development of the wider enterprise and economic development eco-system, do engage with our team in Enterprise House.”

The Local Enterprise Office was established by Carlow County Council as part of a partnership with Enterprise Ireland.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: “The development of a specialist department within Carlow County Carlow, which brought together business support, economic development and special project development, including EU funding, has provided us as a local authority with an opportunity to build new partnerships, which have resulted in not just the delivery of the national programme of supports in partnership with Enterprise Ireland but also a variety of new supports and projects.”

Ms Holohan added: “I’d like to thank the team in Enterprise Ireland, particularly Brian Fives, Richard Murphy and Martin Corkery, for their ongoing support of the Co Carlow programme and we look forward to continuing the development of the service over the coming years.”

Michael Rainey, director of services with Carlow County Council, spoke of the importance of partnership in the LEO.

“We have developed and fostered a variety of partnerships at local, national and international level since the establishment of the Local Enterprise Office in order to develop a collective vision for the county and to support the wider enterprise eco-system.

“Through these partnerships and with the support of our elected members, our team can deliver for Co Carlow and also pitch Carlow as an ideal place to start, develop and grow a business.”

Mr Rainey thanked all partners who have worked with the LEO since its establishment and “look forward to developing new projects and programmes to support the visions of a brave people, who decide to start and develop their own business and make Co Carlow their home”.