County Carlow Military Museum reopens next week

CO CARLOW Military Museum will reopen on St Patrick’s Day, 17 March, to welcome back visitors old and new.

Many items have been added to the museum’s collection of more than 3,000 artefacts of Carlovians’ service in domestic and international conflicts.

School and visitor groups can again avail of reference books and materials for their projects, or individuals researching family roots/history. The museum will soon also launch details of special events and presentations for the coming season. These will feature talks by local authors on topics such as medicine on the frontline, women in the defence forces, and the Castledermot men who fought in World War I. It is also hoped to run another military vehicle demonstration.

The museum will be open next week from 2pm to 5pm on 17, 18 and 20 March. Opening hours for the following weeks are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until November.