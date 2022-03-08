Historic Carlow buildings receive €80k boost

Historic Carlow buildings received special heritage funding of just over €80,000.

Funds of between €7,000-€15,000 were allocated to seven buildings in Rathvilly, Tullow, Borris and Bagenalstown under the Build Heritage Investment Scheme

Announcement follows launch last week by Minister Noonan of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.

Dunleckney Glebe House and Bagenal Lodge in Bagenalstown, Aghade Farm in Tullow, Lisnavagh House in Rathvilly, Drohan House, No 2 Pound Lane and 13 Upper Cottages in Borris received funding for works including conservation, roof and chimney repairs.