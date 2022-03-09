Active times for retired group in Leighlinbridge

THEY put the active into retirement in Leighlinbridge. Around 20 members of Leighlinbridge Active Retirement Association (ARA) held a coffee morning event to mark the 45th anniversary of Active Retirement Ireland, at which Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was also in attendance.

Leighlinbridge ARA, which has about 60 members, will mark its 20th anniversary next year. The branch is a vibrant one, which held numerous events in 2021 despite Covid-19.

“Nothing stops us,” joked branch chairperson Madeline O’Brien.

Following a meeting last May in the Superbowl, the branch had an organisation launch in the Lord Bagenal Hotel in the summer. Leighlinbridge ARA also organised an outing to Borris House and even a holiday to Athlone in October. It also ran a six-week yoga course in the parish centre, while a Christmas lunch was held in November. And even after the parish centre closed at Christmas, members met in the car park and went for lovely walks along the Barrow Track.

Currently, members are doing water colour painting in the parish centre.

Madeline explained the importance of the ARA, where friendship and support is there when needed.

“It’s essential,” said Madeline. “As well as Leighlinbridge, we take in Paulstown, Ballinkillen, Ballinabranna and Bagenalstown. It’s essential in combatting isolation and loneliness. It provides a focus in a week when people come to the parish centre and have a chat with other members.”