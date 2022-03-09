All but two counties under Met Éireann warning for sub-zero temperatures

All but two counties in the Republic are under a status-yellow Met Éireann weather warning tonight, with sub-zero temperatures forecast.

The status-yellow warning for low temperatures and ice came into force at 8pm, affecting all counties in the Republic aside from Dublin and Louth.

The forecaster has warned of hazardous conditions due to “widespread severe frost” leading to ice on untreated surfaces, until the warning expires at 10am on Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -3 degrees.

It comes after a separate status-orange rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford expired at 9pm, after heavy falls of rain brought surface flooding and poor driving conditions to the five counties.

Met Éireann said tonight will be largely dry with clear spells, however, outbreaks of rain will linger on eastern fringes.

Some areas may see isolated spots of sleet and snow also, but the forecaster said accumulations will generally be small.

It will be cold, with lowest temperatures of -3 to +3 degrees, with widespread and severe frost expected away from eastern fringes.

Some pockets of dense fog or freezing fog will also occur, before clearing early tomorrow to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells.

Cloud will later build in from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening, with some patchy drizzle at times, but it will remain dry and bright in the east until later in the day.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are forecast.