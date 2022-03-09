Bolands of Carlow and Kilkea Castle make a winning team

CAR showroom, Bolands of Carlow, has teamed up with the luxurious Kilkea Castle in Kildare in a winning combination of style, reliability and luxury.

Guests in the stunning Kilkea Castle can now use the hotel’s courtesy car, a Volvo XC60, to tour the beautiful estate and its fantastic surroundings. Prepare to feel like royalty when you enter the grounds of one of the oldest inhabited castles in Ireland. With a history dating back to 1180, Kilkea Castle captures the mystical charm of a 12th century majestic castle with the allure of timeless sophistication and style.

A Volvo XC60, which was recently presented by Bolands of Carlow by Cathal Murphy, Director of Sales, to Aidan O’Sullivan, General Manager of Kilkea Castle, will enhance services for guests there. The Volvo XC60 offers style, luxury and lots of advanced tech. It’s one of the best premium SUVs in Ireland. It has gone on to become Volvo’s best-selling model and the latest car will continue that trend. Like its big brother, the XC90, the XC60 takes a more comfort-oriented approach than its rivals. Volvo has been on a roll since the launch of the hugely successful flagship XC90 in 2015, and the current XC60 demonstrates what’s so good about the company’s latest range of cars.

Volvo has long been known for its strong safety credentials, but the XC60 also displays the company’s latest design direction, with smart looks inside and out and a raft of technology on board to appeal to even the most tech-savvy buyer. But this hasn’t come at the expense of practicality and the XC60 is a versatile five-seat premium SUV that delivers comfort and luxury in a great package.

“Kilkea Castle are expecting a record breaking number of guests this year so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to present our Volvo to the hotel,” explained Cathal from Boland’s garage.

“We chose to collaborate with Boland’s garage because they’re local and like Kilkea Castle, they’re a family-run business. We’re delighted to partner with them and I know that the Volvo XC60 will add brilliantly to our customer service,” said Aidan.