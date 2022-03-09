Carlow man gets ten months sentence for burglary

A CARLOW man received a ten-month prison sentence for burglary of Thompson’s Project Management at the local district court last week. Robbie Brennan (31) of Evington House, Athy Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to six burglary offences at Thompson’s Project Management on the Athy Road, which occurred last December.

He also pleaded guilty to taking a bike without consent at Potato Market on 6 November 2021 and drug possession on 4 July last. Mr Brennan had 97 previous convictions.

The case had been adjourned for a probation report and a report by a prison governor. Judge Geraldine Carthy noted that Mr Brennan had not availed of any supports offered by the probation services.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell countered that the report also indicated his client was co-operating with staff and other prisoners, while he was also cleaning on a landing. Mr Farrell said his client’s big issue was addiction and he was planning to attend addiction services.

The court was told that Mr Brennan had completed the first half of an application for Tiglin residential rehabilitation centre in Tullow. Mr Farrell said his client needed to reduce the amount of methadone he was currently taking. Mr Brennan has been in custody for over two months, said Mr Farrell. He appealed for any sentence to be structured so his client could attend Tiglin.

Judge Geraldine Carthy noted the probation report was “not quite positive. The report puts him at a very high risk of reoffending”, she said.

Judge Carthy said that previous opportunities had been afforded to Mr Brennan in court, while the probation services had also made extensive efforts. The judge described the burglary charges as being of the “highest threshold” that could be dealt with in the district court.

Mr Brennan was found by gardaí hiding underneath a truck at Thompson’s after burgling the business on 7 December. Mr Brennan was also charged with similar burglary offences on 5 and 6 December. Mr Brennan told gardaí at the time: “Do you know I have drug problem? I am selling scrap metal to pay for drugs.”

Some of the stolen items were recovered following a search of the defendant’s premises, but items worth €500 were not recovered.

Judge Carthy imposed a ten-month sentence on one burglary charge and an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, on a second burglary offence. Mr Brennan was to enter a probation bond on the suspended sentence, engage with probation services and avail of all therapeutic appointments.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €1,000 cash lodgement. Judge Carthy also ordered the defendant to reside at Evington House, Athy Road, Carlow, sign on daily at Carlow Garda Station, abide by a curfew and be of sober habits and intoxicant-free.