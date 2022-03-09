Carlow student reaches EU border!

Wednesday, March 09, 2022

Racheal with two other students from Sumy and Joe McCarthy at the Ukraine/Romanian border

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu has made it to an EU border this afternoon.

The news was confirmed by her sister Christiana today. A TikTok video purported to be recorded at the Ukraine/Romanian border showed Racheal with two Nigerian students and two Scottish men who had travelled to Ukraine to help civilians flee the country.

