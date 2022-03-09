Carlow student reaches EU border!

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu has made it to an EU border this afternoon.
The news was confirmed by her sister Christiana today. A TikTok video purported to be recorded at the Ukraine/Romanian border showed Racheal with two Nigerian students and two Scottish men who had travelled to Ukraine to help civilians flee the country.
****UPDATE****THEY’VE MADE IT TO AN EU BORDER! I could shout it from the hills! They have made it to the border and are making their way through now. I’ve been told not to reveal their exact location yet, until they get to safety🎉 Next step ✈️Ireland🇮🇪.
My face right now:😆
— 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚊 (@PrincxssTiana) March 9, 2022