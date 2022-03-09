Funding for new pitch is a major boost for hockey in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

HOCKEY in Co Carlow has finally found a place to truly call home thanks to the allocation of an impressive €300,000 from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

St Leo’s College, in association with Carlow Hockey Club, was overjoyed with its successful application, following a tireless campaign over several years to secure a hockey pitch and enhanced facilities. This funding is seen as a significant step in matching the growing interest in hockey across the county, providing top-class facilities on our own doorstep.

The €300,000 funding will be used for the phased upgrading of the school’s hockey grounds, to include an astro-turf pitch.

“This funding will really enhance our sports campus and we look forward to the phased development of the hockey pitch, athletics track and multi-use games areas,” said Niamh Broderick, principal of St Leo’s.

“It is just fantastic news for St Leo’s College, for Carlow Hockey Club and for Carlow town. Our facility will become the regional hockey centre of excellence for Co Carlow. It will be an ideal location for regional hockey matches, competitions and tournaments, in addition to serving the county.”

St Leo’s College has a close relationship with other local sporting organisations, including Carlow Special Olympics and Carlow Basketball Club.

“St Leo’s College is one of the largest girls secondary schools in the country and I firmly believe that now, more than ever, it is critical that we provide every opportunity and the best facilities to encourage participation in sport, particularly among our young women,” said Ms Broderick.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also warmly welcomed the funding allocation.

“This is just great news for St Leo’s College, Carlow Hockey Club and the wider community. I know the huge effort that has gone in to make this dream a reality and I’m delighted for everyone involved,” she said.

On behalf of the St Leo’s College board of management and school community, Ms Broderick expressed her “sincere thanks to Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD for her unwavering support and assistance with this application.

“Exciting times ahead for St Leo’s College with the upgrading of our hockey pitch and our additional accommodation project, to include mainstream classrooms, home economics and textiles rooms, design and communication graphics and science laboratories,” concluded Ms Broderick.