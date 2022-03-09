Rodents and no hot running water among reasons for February food business closures

Muireann Duffy

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served eight closure orders on food businesses in February for failure to comply with relevant food safety legislation.

Among the reasons for serving the closure orders included “evidence of extensive rodent activity” and “substantial accumulation of grease, dirt and food particles on surfaces” observed during inspections by environmental health officers.

Among the businesses instructed to close were four takeaways, two supermarkets and a food supplement seller.

During the inspections, officers noted the incorrect storage of food, with uncovered ready-to-eat food being stored below raw food in the freezer, while inadequate temperature control measures for high-risk foods were also observed.

One business also had no washing hand basin and no hot running water.

The FSAI said one of the businesses had been operating without a designated space for the preparation of raw chicken, while another infraction noted the mislabelling of raw meat products.

Some staff were unable to demonstrate that they were trained in food hygiene, while inspections also revealed a business was fraudulently misrepresenting the origin of meat products.

Although the FSAI’s chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said the “vast majority” of food businesses in the country should be commended for their high food safety standards, she warned there continues to be a number of food businesses failing to meet their obligations.

“Food businesses must ensure they have a strong food safety culture in place, including regular and ongoing training of both full and part-time staff. There is simply no excuse for negligent practices,” she said.