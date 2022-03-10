Eight Carlow students receive Trinity award

EIGHT Carlow students have received Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

The awards go to first-year students of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past recipients include tánaiste and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Of the 2021 entrants to Trinity, 686 students qualified for an award. The Carlow students are Anna Colgan, Rania Jasim and Niamh Millward of St Leo’s College; Finn Cummins, Knockbeg College; Aongus Ó Sé, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach; Daniel Barron, Presentation De La Salle; Diego Lopez Clarke, Presentation College; and Piotr Jedro, St Mary’s Academy.