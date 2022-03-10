Female Carlow students fêted for their entrepreneurial talent

THE achievements of two female students from Carlow were recognised by Carlow County Council for their entrepreneurial talent as part of International Women’s Day and Local Enterprise Week 2022.

The students were selected for acknowledgement by Rosie Dunne, student enterprise co-ordinator with the Local Enterprise Office in Co Carlow. Carlow students have always stood out from the crowd in terms of establishing and developing their own businesses and embodying an innovative entrepreneurial spirit.

Representing the local authority, cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan first visited Orlaith Ní Fhallúin, a TY student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, who set up Órlaith’s Cakes to provide personalised homemade cakes and treats for any occasion.

He then met Liadh Nolan, who’s in second year at St Leo’s College. Her mini-company Sew What provides services to the wider public.

Commenting on the students’ achievements, cllr Phelan said: “It’s important for everyone that we have role models. It is particularly important that we have female entrepreneur role models in local communities to ensure we have a diverse enterprise environment into the future.”

The cathaoirleach continued: “I’d like to congratulate Liadh and Orlaith for their enterprise endeavours and also acknowledge the support of their teachers Oisín Mac Cinneide and Ann Marie Winters for their support of these students in their entrepreneurial journeys.

“As a local authority we need to play our role in promoting equality and opportunities. In the enterprise arena, we run projects such as the Powerhouse – Women in Business Network, Student Enterprise Programme and we will shortly commence a new EU-funded project called Athea, which is focused on female enterprise and digital tools.”

Speaking about the importance of supporting women in business, Melissa Doyle, business adviser from the Local Enterprise Office, said: “Diversity is good for business and more female role models and mentors can ensure greater representation.

“Recognising a problem is often seen as an important part of solving it. Above all, we need to have more female leaders, who will provide inspiration and encouragement for women to seek out leadership and self-employment opportunities as a real and viable option.”

For further information on the Powerhouse – Women in Business Network, go to www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059 9129783.