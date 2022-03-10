Transatlantic flights resume from Shannon Airport

Sarah Mooney

Aer Lingus today restarted its transatlantic services from Shannon Airport, reconnecting the mid-west of Ireland with the United States.

Daily flights to Boston resumed on Thursday, while flights to New York will make a comeback on Friday for the first time since March 2020.

Summer 2022 will see the airline fly its largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years, as it operates two “next generation” A321 NEO LR aircraft from the airport.

Aer Lingus said it will operate 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America in 2022, including to New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

Donal Moriarty, chief corporate affairs officer at Aer Lingus, said customers flying to North America “will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, WiFi on board and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Shannon Airport.”

Mary Considine, chief executive of Shannon Group, said: “The links between the US and the West of Ireland are a huge part of Shannon’s story.

“We are delighted to be here today to mark another milestone in the airport’s recovery with the re-establishment of crucial US air links that were suspended as a result of the pandemic.”