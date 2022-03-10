Tullow school gets green light for new classroom

By Suzanne Pender

SCOIL Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow has this week been approved by the Department of Education for an extension project at their school.

The extension project will consist of one 80m2 mainstream classroom and reflects a growing need within Tullow GNS for additional space.

It was a week of good news for the school, which also learned that it is among 14 Co Carlow schools to be included in the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme.

The DEIS programme provides targeted resources to schools to support students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education. Additional teaching posts, school liaison posts, DEIS grants, and enhanced book grant funding are all part of the programme.

“The approval of a much-needed mainstream classroom extension at Scoil Mhuire Lourdes, Tullow is a project I have been working on since before the pandemic and I am delighted it has come to fruition,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

I have been working closely with school principal Marie Coen on achieving this much-needed accommodation and spoke to her today to congratulate her on all her hard work,” the deputy added.