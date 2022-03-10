What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

PA Reporter

Images of the devastation in Ukraine provide the lead images for many of the national newspapers on Thursday, 15 days into Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

The Irish Times reports Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s continued calls for the establishment of a no-fly zone over the country, following an attack on a maternity hospital on Wednsday.

The Irish Daily Mail‘s headline calls an attack of a children’s hospital in Ukraine ‘depraved’, reporting that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the atrocity which left “pregnant women maimed and children buried under rubble”.

International outrage grows as Russian shelling hits Ukrainian maternity hospital.

The Irish Daily Star runs with a similar image from the bombing of the hospital, alongside the headline: “Putin Bombs Babies”.

Thursday's front page

Instead of the war, the Irish Daily Mirror leads with the Government’s decision, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, to cut excise duty in order to reduce the cost of diesel and petrol at the pumps.

The paper also covers news that Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) which runs until Euro 2024.

Good morning, here is the front page of today's Irish Daily Mirror

In Britain, the destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and rumours of potential chemical warfare feature on the majority of the papers.

The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead on the hospital attack, which Metro says is a “new low” from Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 March 2022: 'An atrocity': Russia bombs Ukraine children's hospital

Tomorrow's front page: Twisted Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine plunged sickening new depths when he bombed women and children at a maternity hospital

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 RUSSIANS HIT BABY HOSPITAL 🔴 New low for Putin

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 RUSSIANS HIT BABY HOSPITAL 🔴 New low for Putin

➕Ukrainian refugee: 'Why I've given up on Britain'

The Daily Mirror and The Independent call the attack “barbaric” and the Daily Mail leads with British prime minister Boris Johnson’s description of it as “depraved”.

The Financial Times adds Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for help to its report of the attack.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 10 March

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports Russia is “plotting” a chemical attack.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Russia 'plotting chemical attack"

Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Mr Putin has “cut the power” to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.