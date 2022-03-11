Bagenalstown company achieves ‘world-class’ certification

Co Carlow’s Millview Furniture Ltd has achieved certification for world-class business standards.

Based in the Quay, Bagenalstown, Millview were recognised for Quality Management by the National Standards Authority of Ireland who independently audited all firms and entities that received certification to ensure they met the International Standards.

They join an elite group of almost 4,000 companies that have received NSAI certification in areas like Quality Management, Environmental Management, Occupational Health and Safety Management, and Energy Management.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English said: “These companies represent the vibrant and innovative business community which exists right across the country.

At a time of increased globalisation, it is essential for Irish industry to be as competitive as possible.

“Obtaining NSAI certification gives companies a major advantage over their competitors when it comes to winning new business at home and abroad. I congratulate every organisation for achieving certification to international standards and for leading the charge through their determination, dedication and drive towards excellence.”

According to NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin, obtaining certification to world-class business standards can help businesses in a variety of ways.

Ms Larkin said: “Certification may assist an organisation’s knowledge and abilities expand in a variety of areas, increasing efficiency and reducing risk.”

“It is great to see the efforts that firms and organisations from around Ireland put into the certification process. I’d like to recognise the tremendous determination put in, especially this year when many of our audits had to be completed remotely.

“It’s heartening to see so many businesses devoted to achieving best practices. They continue to show that Irish-based businesses can compete on a global scale.”