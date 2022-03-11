Break-ins at Borris Golf Club and a business in Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are appealing for information in relation to an attempted break-in at a commercial premises in Market Square. The incident occurred between 2am and 2.20am on Wednesday 9 March. Two men wearing balaclavas were seen at the location, but they fled in a silver Audi A5 in the direction of the Fenagh road. The car was spotted travelling at high speed and anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at Borris Golf Club. The incident is believed to have occurred between 11pm on Tuesday night, 8 March, and 8am on Wednesday morning, 9 March. A door was forced open to gain entry and a hammer, screwdriver and a small amount of petrol were taken. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact gardaí.