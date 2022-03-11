Carlow man faces child porn charges

A CARLOW man in his 40s was sent forward to the circuit court on child pornography and harassment offences last week. A book of evidence was served on the man by Garda Caroline O’Malley at last week’s sitting of the local district court for two charges of production of child pornography on unknown dates between 2012 and 2020 at two locations in Carlow town. The man cannot be named as reporting restrictions are imposed.

Defending solicitor John O’Sullivan made an application requesting recordings of all garda interviews. The defendant is currently on bail and the case was adjourned to the next sitting of Carlow Circuit Court on 24 May